Chehaw implements at-home learning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With schools out due to COVID-19, Chehaw wants to make sure they can still connect with you and your family.
Every day, Chehaw takes to Facebook Live to share educational entertainment with your kids.
At 10 a.m., they have a Digital Cubs Program for 3 and 4-year-olds.
At 4:30, they have a Digital Keeper Chat where a zookeeper takes viewers behind the scenes to see animals and learn about them.
Director of Guest and Public Relations, Morgan Burnette, said this is a great way to get your kids educated while still having fun.
“You got to have some fun but if we keep it educational too, it helps while kids are out of school that they maintain that learning as well," says Burnette.
Also, Flint RiverQuarium Environmental Education Center and Thronateeska Heritage Center are doing interactive home education.
You can find all of this by looking them up on Facebook.
Also, the park, zoo, and campground are still open to the public but they have made some changes to ensure everyone is still practicing social distancing.
“We have closed down the petting zoo and other hands-on interactions. We don’t have the gift shop open and we don’t have concessions open so people don’t gather in lines," said Burnette.
Burnette says that they are constantly sanitizing and cleaning the areas that are still open in the park.
A reminder the zoo hours are Monday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. and the park hours are Monday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
