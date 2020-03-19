Cairo PD looking for wanted man

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Cairo Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man.
Jessie Carl Daniels, Jr. is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children charges.
Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cairo Police Department at (229) 378-3096 or the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 377-5200.
Police said if you come in contact with this suspect, do not approach him.
