Cairo PD looking for wanted man
Jessie Carl Daniels Jr. (Source: Cairo Police Department)
By WALB News Team | March 19, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 1:22 PM

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Cairo Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man.

Jessie Carl Daniels, Jr. is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children charges.

Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cairo Police Department at (229) 378-3096 or the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 377-5200.

Police said if you come in contact with this suspect, do not approach him.

