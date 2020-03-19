Baker County officials encourage social distancing during COVID-19

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout South Georgia, Baker County officials are asking you to take this pandemic seriously.
Baker County officials urge people, especially younger people, not to meet in large groups and do take preventative measures seriously during this outbreak.
“A lot of them are looking at spring break, a lot of them looking at activities with their friends. You know, pretty much-conducting business as normal,” said Baker County Coroner, Alvin Lofton.
Lofton doesn’t want to see people doing that.
“You know by being a small rural area people have the tendencies to congregate in groups and stuff. And I still see that taking place," said Lofton.
He understands students may be growing bored since school is out until at least April 12th.
But he encourages people to, “try to stay in if you can," said Lofton.
Lofton said practice social distancing the best you can to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
“A lot of my community is taking it seriously, but then there’s a lot that are not taking it seriously,” said Lofton.
Lofton said just because there hasn’t been a reported case of COVID-19 in Baker County, doesn’t mean it can’t spread here.
"I just want them to be aware that this virus is serious and that precautions that have been set before them to take seriously,” said Lofton.
Lofton said remember to sanitize frequently used areas and to wash your hands throughout the day to protect you and your loved ones.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.