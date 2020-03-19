Baker Co. taking steps to protect against COVID-19

“While we are reluctant to create this inconvenience, the county government is doing everything possible to promote the best public health practices suggested by known and credible sources monitoring the pandemic. Naturally, we hope that the 12 day period will not need to be extended. Meanwhile, all citizen-based public safety (law enforcement, fire, EMS, E-911) and public works functions (roads and solid waste) will remain active with some potential adjustments or limitations,” the press release said.