Baker Co. taking steps to protect against COVID-19

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Baker County has no presumptive positive or positive cases of COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, however, the board of commissioners has released that it will be taking precautionary measures.
According to a press release from the Baker County Board of Commissioners, the county will be limiting or discontinuing public access to buildings and facilities during normal business hours.
This will begin Thursday and last until Tuesday, March 31. However, that could be extended.
The release says that county workers will be reporting for their normal shifts and will be available by phone, but public contact will be discouraged and they will be practicing social distancing.
Below is a list of impacted departments and their contact numbers should you have any questions.
- Clerk of court:
- (229) 734-3004
- Limited access
- Magistrate court/probate court:
- (229) 734-3007
- Limited access
- Board of elections and voter registration:
- (229) 734-3019
- Limited access
- Sheriff’s Office:
- (229) 734-3003
- Limited access
- Tax commissioner:
- (229) 734-3010
- Limited access
- Tax assessors:
- (229) 734-3012
- Limited access
- Board of Commissioners:
- (229) 734-3000
- Limited access
- County extension:
- (229) 734-3015
- Limited access
- County library:
- (229) 734-3025
- No access
“While we are reluctant to create this inconvenience, the county government is doing everything possible to promote the best public health practices suggested by known and credible sources monitoring the pandemic. Naturally, we hope that the 12 day period will not need to be extended. Meanwhile, all citizen-based public safety (law enforcement, fire, EMS, E-911) and public works functions (roads and solid waste) will remain active with some potential adjustments or limitations,” the press release said.
