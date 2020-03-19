Albany Utilities sees rise in phone calls, drive-thru services

"I’ve seen the flood of ’94, the flood of ’97. I’ve seen the storm Micheal and I saw the hurricanes. So this right here is one of the lists of things I’ve seen since I’ve been here. we are taking very, very aggressive procedures in order to make sure our customers and also our employees are being taken care of. They would call about having problems through our speed-pay. We do have ladies in our teller’s department that will set aside to walk them through that process,” said Petty.