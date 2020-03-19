Albany Utilities sees rise in phone calls, drive-thru services

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Utilities is going the extra mile to help its costumers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Department staff said they’ve seen a spike in phone calls and foot-traffic from people attempting to stay ahead of their bills.
Director and Service Manager Mary Petty said that they are always prepared to lend a hand in times of tragedy that may cause financial issues.
"I’ve seen the flood of ’94, the flood of ’97. I’ve seen the storm Micheal and I saw the hurricanes. So this right here is one of the lists of things I’ve seen since I’ve been here. we are taking very, very aggressive procedures in order to make sure our customers and also our employees are being taken care of. They would call about having problems through our speed-pay. We do have ladies in our teller’s department that will set aside to walk them through that process,” said Petty.
Customers are encouraged to pay their bills through the company’s phone service, website or an additional remote location like Walgeens, Harveys, Publix and more.
For those needing extensions on electricity bills, you can call Albany Utilities at (229) 883-8330 to see if you qualify.
