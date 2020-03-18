University System of GA cancels spring graduation ceremonies

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The University System of Georgia (USG) has directed all 26 of its institutions to cancel all spring graduation ceremonies in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
USG officials said students will still graduate, consistent with academic standards, but the actual ceremonies will not be held.
“We don’t make this decision lightly, nor do we want to diminish all our students have achieved,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “Our institutions are working on creative, alternative ways to celebrate their students’ accomplishments, and I am grateful for the commitment and dedication our students have shown in the face of extraordinary times. They have worked hard and rightfully expect to celebrate and mark their graduation.”
Albany State University (ASU) has canceled its spring commencement out of caution of the coronavirus.
“As we monitor and evaluate the activities associated with the coronavirus, our priority is the health and safety of our students, parents, faculty, staff, alumni and community,” ASU officials said in a release. “For this reason, with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all University System of Georgia institutions, including Albany State University’s Spring 2020 Commencement activities on May 9, will not occur.”
University officials said students will still graduate, consistent with academic standards, but a ceremony will not be held.
“ASU campus leadership is exploring virtual options to celebrate our graduates’ accomplishments,” officials said in the release. “We will contact graduating students directly with information on the process of degree conferral. We are committed to finding ways to honor our graduates at a time when large gatherings are once again safe. When appropriate, we will turn our attention to identifying where, when and how to do so. We will communicate directly with graduates when the details become available.”
“This is a disappointing decision, but it was not made lightly," Marion Ross Fedrick, ASU president, said. “ASU leadership, faculty and staff are proud of our students and their commitment to academic success. Rest assured, we will find a way to work through this situation together and celebrate the achievements of our graduating students. Thank you for your courage and support during this difficult time.”
Valdosta State University also canceled its spring commencement ceremonies.
“I know how much our graduates have longed for this day, and I am truly sorry that this decision became necessary,” Dr. Richard Carvajal, VSUP president, said. “That said, our top priority must be the health, safety, and wellbeing of all members of our VSU community, especially during these challenging times.”
University officials said following the completion of academic requirements, diplomas will be mailed directly to all graduates.
“We are also looking for an alternative way to celebrate this year’s special group of graduates,” Carvajal said. “A special announcement regarding that celebration will be coming soon.”
Said Carvajal: “For now, please know that all of us in Blazer Nation are extremely proud of our graduates and their accomplishments. For many of you, completing a college degree changes not only your life but the lives of your entire family for generations to come. Be proud of that, and know that your faculty and staff, your loved ones, and I are all proud of you.”
