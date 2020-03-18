Tracking SGWA coronavirus cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Positive coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases have been reported in a number of Southwest Georgia counties.
Below is a list of counties that have confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and how many are in each county:
- Dougherty County: 9; Six confirmed patients are in Phoebe’s main hospital, and three confirmed patients remain at home.
- Lee County: 2
- Lowndes County: 4
Health officials said positive coronavirus cases are counted by the patient’s county of residence.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said a confirmed case is someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Public Health updates the number of confirmed cases every day at noon. This is a running list and if there are more coronavirus cases reported in Southwest Georgia, we will update this list.
