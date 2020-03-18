Tenn. man arrested for burglary in Sumter Co.

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A man doing contract work in Sumter County was arrested for burglary, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
James Chad Gentry was charged with one felony court of burglary and one count of theft by deception.
The sheriff’s office said the original call came in as a residential burglary on Sunday night.
A large amount of jewelry, valued at thousands of dollars, was stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Monday, a list of the stolen jewelry was distributed among local pawn and jewelry shops.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect attempted to sell items at one of those stores, but fled when he realized the business owner recognized the items as being stolen.
The sheriff’s office said Gentry is not from Sumter County and is originally from Tennessee. The sheriff’s office also said he was in town doing contract work.
The public helped narrow down where he was working and the contract company helped the sheriff’s office take him into custody in Macon County.
The sheriff’s office said Gentry confessed to burglarizing home and law enforcement believes the case is drug-related.
The investigation is still open, search warrants are still being issued, more charges are pending
Deputies hope many of the items will be recovered.
