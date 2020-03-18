Spring arrives very warm and dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southerly winds are pumping in warm/humid air into SWGA. So far a sun/cloud mix however isolated showers and thunderstorms have been popping up. Light to moderate rain and briefly heavy likely into early evening. As winter comes to a close, drier and warmer upper 80s tomorrow. Spring arrives @ 11:50 pm Thursday evening. Beautiful spring weather wraps up the week as highs top mid 80s.