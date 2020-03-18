Spring arrives very warm and dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southerly winds are pumping in warm/humid air into SWGA. So far a sun/cloud mix however isolated showers and thunderstorms have been popping up. Light to moderate rain and briefly heavy likely into early evening. As winter comes to a close, drier and warmer upper 80s tomorrow. Spring arrives @ 11:50 pm Thursday evening. Beautiful spring weather wraps up the week as highs top mid 80s.
For the weekend a cold front moves into the region with scattered spring showers and a slight cool down as highs drop into the 70s and lows into the 50s.
Next week rain chances hold Monday but clear out once the cold front passes early Tuesday. Not as warm although temperatures will remain above average.
