Phoebe offers fun, education for kids of employees

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe employees are working around the clock to care for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Now, Phoebe Family Tree has put together a Phoebe Fun Camp for the kids of those employees.
The camp is free for anyone who works at Phoebe.
Students at the camp are working on school work that was sent home with them and also doing educational activities.
Each kid at the camp gets their temperature taken about three times to ensure they are staying healthy.
Stacy Favors, the director of Phoebe Family Tree, said that it was important to ensure employees had somewhere their kids could stay while school’s out.
“In order for our employees to give their best at the hospital and best in their role, they needed to make sure their children were well taken care of, so that is where we came in to make sure. We created a plan and organized everything to make sure that Phoebe’s kids have a great experience while they are here with us at Phoebe Fun Camp," said Favors.
The camp is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
