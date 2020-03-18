Phoebe continues to wait on COVID-19 test results

Phoebe’s supply management team is working night and day to identify alternative supply sources. “We’re buying from sources we have never considered before, but we’re doing whatever is required to protect our people,” Steiner said. Phoebe has also filed two official requests with the Georgia Department of Public Health for emergency supplies. Tuesday, the state delivered an emergency shipment of N95s and the federal government delivered a small amount of N95s, masks and isolation gowns from the federal Strategic National Stockpile. “We need and greatly appreciate assistance from our state and federal partners. We’ve even gotten some supplies from South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta and Southwell in Tifton. Area hospitals are really committed to working together through this health emergency.”