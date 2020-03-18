Moultrie first responders taking extra precautions ahead of COVID-19

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The coronavirus pandemic has led the Moultrie Fire Department to take extra precautions to ensure their safety.
First responders with the Moultrie Fire Department will now be wearing masks when they respond to medical calls.
Fire Chief Jeff Thibodeau said they already have policies in place to keep frequently-used areas sanitized.
They have also added new policies for an extra layer of protection, such as wearing gloves on medical calls and checking the staff’s temperatures throughout the day.
The department is also wiping down their equipment and trucks after each call to decontaminate the area.
Thibodeau said this is to ensure they do not unnecessarily expose themselves to the virus.
“We’re here for 24 hours, so a third of the year, we’re living together in close quarters. So, if we get one person that potentially gets contaminated and brings it to the department, they could contaminate an entire station and potentially an entire shift. So, that’s why we’re kind of being a lot more proactive than normal,” said Thibodeau.
Thibodeau said they will continue these sanitation practices like usual.
But, the extra precautions, such as wearing the masks, will be done until the coronavirus passes and on a case by case basis.
