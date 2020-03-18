Moultrie-Colquitt Co. Public Library System closes

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Coronavirus has forced the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library System to close until March 29th.
But through online resources and free WiFi, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library System is finding ways to continue serving its community, by providing access to digital and audiobooks and free WiFi to anyone who needs it.
Director Holly Phillips said their main priority was to make sure everyone stays safe, but can still access their local library.
“So, we’re all doing our part to keep it going but do as much as we possibly can from home,” said Phillips.
Phillips hopes the library will benefit from this unprecedented time.
“I think that some of the things our kid’s library is doing without virtual storytimes and online scavenger hunt challenges, I think that you’re going to see some really innovative things come out of it. I think there’s going to be a silver lining,” said Phillips.
Phillips says they closed for two weeks to align with the school system.
However, as the Coronavirus develops, she says their plans could change.
