More sun on the way

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. Rain ends early evening. Overnight patchy fog and mild low 60s. Despite a few pop-up showers drier air filters in tomorrow which drops rain chances the rest of the week. Winter ends and spring begins unseasonably warm as highs top mid-upper 80s while lows only drop into the low 60s. Spring arrives on a beautiful clear evening Thursday March 19 @ 11:50pm.