More sun on the way

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. Rain ends early evening. Overnight patchy fog and mild low 60s. Despite a few pop-up showers drier air filters in tomorrow which drops rain chances the rest of the week. Winter ends and spring begins unseasonably warm as highs top mid-upper 80s while lows only drop into the low 60s. Spring arrives on a beautiful clear evening Thursday March 19 @ 11:50pm.
Dry with increasing clouds Friday which gives way to scattered showers over the weekend. Also, cooler air returns dropping highs into the 70s Saturday and 60s Sunday. Rain chances hold early week as more seasonal temperatures take over.
