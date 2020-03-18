MCLB among installations under ‘Health Protection Condition Bravo’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) in Albany, which is part of the Marine Corps Installations East, is now under “Health Protection Condition Bravo” (HPCON-B), according to a press release.
The release says that military, civilian and medical leaders are taking the necessary precautions to prevent or reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 at MCLB.
“In HPCON-B, personnel are encouraged to telework, where possible. In addition, personnel are advised to practice social distancing, avoid crowded areas and stay home as much as possible. Routinely clean surfaces, cough into your elbow, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer and wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water,” the press release states. “Personnel who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, fever and shortness of breath or have been exposed to the virus should remain home and contact their health care professional for guidance.”
