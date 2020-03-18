Leesburg mother closes local brick and mortar shop as precaution to COVID-19

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Leesburg mother and business owner closed up shop Tuesday out of precaution over the coronavirus.
Ruby Cactus Boutique in Leesburg closed its physical shop on Tuesday.
“So we feel like it’s best for the time being that we close the storefront,” Ruby Cactus Boutique Owner Kristian Burnfin said on closing day. “We just feel like with the new CDC recommendations for not having a group of 10 or more in a certain area that it’s hard for us to control the traffic coming into the store.”
The store that got its name from Kristian’s grandmother Ruby will continue to operate its online store.
The physical store is now closed but Kristian says it’s important now more than ever to shop online so her employees keep a paycheck.
“Trying to make sure we rotate them throughout the week and everybody gets hours for online orders but to be able to do that, it’s important that we maintain orders coming in,” Burnfin.
Not only is her business impacted but her home life, as well. She and her husband work full-time jobs and have two sons who are both Lee County students.
“So we really try hard not to bring out kids outside of our home,” said Burnfin.
This is the first week for Lee County school closures. Her two sons are now doing school work from home.
"We actually enjoy it. I feel like in the afternoons we definitely have more family time and I do like that my husband and I are much more involved in their education and the teachers have made themselves available as much as possible. So any questions we may have they quickly answer them and I really can’t complain,” said Burnfin.
Her son, Owen, was with her at the shop on closing day. It was his eighth birthday and once the doors were locked, they planned to spend the evening celebrating at home as a family.
Kristian said she is continuing to watch CDC regulations and hopes to reopen her storefront by the end of the month.
