Lee County Library encouraging parents to read to kids during school closure

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Library is encouraging parents to take the time to read to their children while they are out of school.
They say now is the time to hang out with your kids while also educating them.
Librarian Michael Kennedy said they post information on their website of educational crafts, things to read, and fun items you can make at home.
“First of all, it is relationship building. Just talk to your kids, that is the most important thing, even if you are just reading a magazine to them, just building that bond. You have this opportunity to be home with your kids, read to them. It doesn’t have to be something super literary. Just read to them something fun. Something that wants to listen to," says Kennedy.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.