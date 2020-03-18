Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office temporarily changes courthouse visitation policy

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals announced changes in the county’s courthouse visitation policy on Wednesday.
Rachals said at the time, the Lee County Courthouse will remain open, but no more than 10 people will be allowed inside the courthouse at a time.
Officials said visitors will be advised at the door if there are already 10 people inside the courthouse and if so, they will be asked to wait outside until some of the people leave.
The changes will be in effect until March 30. At the time, the sheriff will reevaluate the situation and make a decision from there.
The sheriff also asks that visitors be prepared to use hand sanitizer while inside the courthouse.
