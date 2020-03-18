Lee Co. organization provides food in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Family Connection gave away food to those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They had four sites set up throughout Lee County.
The organization fed about 300 people Tuesday.
Lee County Family Connection Executive Director Patsy Shirley encourages the community to stay positive in this time of uncertainty.
“There are so many things we cannot control and so just to try and keep a positive attitude. I know it is stressful for everybody. A lot of food insecurity, a lot of, ‘what does the future hold?’ We don’t know, but we have to be faithful and live one day at a time. Hopefully, we will be able to provide for our community throughout the process," said Shirley.
Shirley said she’s not sure when there will be another food giveaway for Lee County.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.