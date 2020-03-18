Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Public classrooms throughout South Carolina have emptied out during the ongoing virus outbreak — except in the state's juvenile jail. On Tuesday, Department of Juvenile Justice spokesman Jarid Munsch said that instruction remained ongoing in classrooms operated by the agency. More than 6,700 juveniles were admitted to the program during the past calendar year. Earlier this week, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the immediate closure of all of the state's public K-12 schools, colleges, universities and technical schools. All of them planned to offer distance learning for the next two weeks at least. Munsch says class sizes in the juvenile justice program are very small.