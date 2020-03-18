Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
Governor: Dine-in service halted at N. Carolina restaurants
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says all restaurants and bars must be closed to dine-in patrons in another effort to dampen the spread of the new coronavirus. Take-out and delivery can continue under an executive order that took effect Tuesday. Bars and restaurants had been exempted from Cooper's prohibition of assemblies of more than 100 people. Cooper's order also highlights ways to make it easier to help employees harmed financially by broad closings in the state to obtain unemployment benefits. Separately, dozens of driver's license offices are being closed temporarily, and Dare County on the Outer Banks is restricting visitor access.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Lt Gov challenges Cooper power on N. Carolina eatery ban
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's power to demand a dine-in prohibition at North Carolina’s restaurants and bars is being challenged by Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. Forest says the governor didn't get the consent of a majority of the Council of State needed to issue the new customer restrictions on Tuesday. But Cooper's office says he didn't need that backing and cite several other laws to back his decision. Forest is running against Cooper in November. Forest says the mandate will “devastate our economy.” Cooper says the restriction is a painful but necessary action to blunt the intensity of the new coronavirus.
MISSING MAN-MURDER ARREST
Sheriff: Murder arrest made after missing man found dead
BOLTON, N.C. (AP) — Deputies in North Carolina say a large amount of blood was found in the backyard of a man who was later found dead in the woods. A news release from the Columbus County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Edward Davis was reported missing from his home in Bolton on Monday. Investigators say 23-year-old Tucker Rector was determined to be a person of interest and interviewed. Authorities say a search of Rector's home turned up vital pieces of evidence in the case. Davis' body was then found in the woods. Rector is charged with murder. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.
TEACHER-SEX ABUSE
Jailed teacher charged with more student sex abuse counts
WALKERTOWN, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities confirm a former middle school teacher charged with sexually abusing a male student now faces additional sex crime counts involving other male students. Documents obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal show 32-year-old Carly Erin Kaczmarek was charged Monday with statutory rape, two counts of sexual activity with a student and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a student. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says the charges stem from an off-campus encounter in November 2019. The Walkertown Middle School teacher was charged March 6 with similar felony sex crimes and has since been fired. It's unclear whether she has an attorney who can comment.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY-THREAT
Court throws out conviction for online posts directed at DA
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has thrown out the threat conviction of a man for social media comments strongly criticizing a local district attorney. Three state Court of Appeals judges ruled on Tuesday in the case of David Warren Taylor, who was convicted in 2018 of threatening to kill Macon County District Attorney Ashley Welch. The judges found the felony count was applied unconstitutionality to Taylor. Taylor's posts were online for a couple of hours. The appeals court fund that the posts didn't meet the legal definition of a “true threat” required by the U.S. Constitution.
OBIT-TY BOYD
North Carolina radio, TV personality Ty Boyd dies at 88
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ty Boyd, a North Carolina radio and television personality whose broadcast career endeared him to the state's largest city, has died at 88. His son, Robert, confirmed that his father died early Monday after several years of declining health following a stroke in 2016. Boyd was best known as the morning man for WBT-AM in Charlotte from 1961 through 1978. He was inducted into the N.C. Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1991, and received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of North Carolina’s most prestigious honors, in 2018. Boyd is survived by his wife, five children and 13 grandchildren.
POLICE CHASE-SLAYING
North Carolina police arrest slaying suspect after chase
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they arrested a teenage suspect accused of shooting a man to death, then leading police on a chase that ended in a crash. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement that officers spotted a vehicle Sunday that was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Antwon Risher at an apartment complex Saturday night. The department said 18-year-old Donquavis Johnson refused to stop for officers, then led them on a chase and eventually struck an unoccupied car. Johnson was taken into custody and charged with murder, robbery and firearm counts. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment.
MOTORCYCLE CRASH
Motorcycle rider dies after falling from expressway ramp
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man died in South Florida over the weekend after crashing his motorcycle on an expressway ramp and being thrown over a barrier wall. Florida Highway Patrol says the 55-year-old man died at the scene of Sunday night's crash, which occurred at the interchange between Florida's Turnpike and Interstate 595 in Davie. FHP says the man had been riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the ramp to head south on the turnpike when he lost control and hit the barrier wall. The man was thrown from the bike and fell more than 30 feet.