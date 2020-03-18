Kemp, Ga. DOL focus on assisting workers affected by COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) addressed an increase in the number of partial claims filed as a result of businesses reducing work hours or temporarily closing because of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
As an emergency ruling Tuesday by the Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler, employers are mandated to electronically file partial claims on behalf of their employees whenever it is necessary to temporarily lay workers off, according to a release.
Filing partial claims results in employees receiving unemployment insurance benefit payments faster, usually within 48 hours for claims filed electronically, according to a release.
Employees filing a partial claim are not required to report to a GDOL career center, register for employment services, or seek other work.
All Georgia employers will share in the cost of unemployment benefits paid to employees temporarily displaced because of COVID-19.
“Our agency specializes in not only providing unemployment support for those out of work, even if temporarily, but also giving Georgians every opportunity to find work and reenter the workforce,” said Butler.
[ The GDOL has over 100,000 jobs listed online for Georgians. Click here to access. ]
