Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady made it clear to the world that he’s leaving New England after two decades, three league MVPs and six Super Bowl rings. Left unsaid: where he’s headed. What NFL team wouldn’t want a four-time Super Bowl MVP? Only one will get arguably the best quarterback in NFL history, the man dubbed TB12. The Tampa Buccaneers are the clear front-runner to land Brady and are among the teams with the most salary cap space in the league. But others are surely in the mix.