Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars opened free agency by addressing two huge needs on defense. They agreed to terms with linebacker Joe Schobert and cornerback Darqueze Dennard. The moves give the unit a proven starter and another potential one. Schobert spent the past four years in Cleveland and led the team in tackles twice. Dennard served mostly as a nickel cornerback during his six years in Cincinnati. A person familiar with the transactions said Schobert will sign a five-year contract worth $53.75 million and includes $22.5 million guaranteed. Dennard agreed to a three-year deal worth $13.5 million and includes $6 million guaranteed.
UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady made it clear to the world that he’s leaving New England after two decades, three league MVPs and six Super Bowl rings. Left unsaid: where he’s headed. What NFL team wouldn’t want a four-time Super Bowl MVP? Only one will get arguably the best quarterback in NFL history, the man dubbed TB12. The Tampa Buccaneers are the clear front-runner to land Brady and are among the teams with the most salary cap space in the league. But others are surely in the mix.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A second New York Yankees minor leaguer has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The player, while in self-quarantine, reported fatigue and an elevated temperature to medical personnel with the Yankees, according to the team. The player was tested Sunday and returned to self-quarantine after the positive result. The team says the player's symptoms have dissipated in the past two days.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch and other NASCAR drivers have signed on to race in an exhibition esports series while their cars are kept off the tracks amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. NASCAR and iRacing announced the formation of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, trying to give fans alternative viewing with the NASCAR season on hold until at least May 3. The multi-week series will start Sunday with a virtual competition at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell will also be among those competing.