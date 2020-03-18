Grady EMC customers concerned about COVID-19 outbreak

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Grady EMC customer and parent is asking for more help with utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We spoke with her and she said her power was shut off.
The woman we spoke to said Grady EMC needs to do something to help families during this crisis.
With two kids and no power, this woman told us she’s stressed.
“I been stressed all day. Headache, crying, everything because my kids are at home and I’m at work and I can’t do anything about it," said the Grady EMC customer.
She said things are more difficult with her kids not being in school,“ she said.
And to be at home while the parents are at work and utilities be cut off, I think that’s unfair,” she said.
Adam Starr works with Marketing and Members Services at Grady EMC.
He told us how they continue to handle utility issues.
“We handle it case by case as we always do,” said Starr.
He said they do their very best to help customers with any concerns.
“We’re flexible by nature regardless. If someone calls in and they have an extenuating circumstance, we’re always willing to work with them,” explained Starr.
He said they are keeping a close eye out for how employees will be impacted if businesses do get shut down because of COVID-19.
“We plan to be compassionate and to do everything in our power to make those decisions should they arise here,” said Starr.
“I just don’t understand why Grady EMC can’t just suspend the connection on utility bills. Who wants to be at work and have to worry about their kids at home? No lights, can’t eat. That’s unfair,” said the Grady EMC customer.
She told us she thinks suspending disconnections during this pandemic will make it better for the kids while they’re out of school and have to stay home.
