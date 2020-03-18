Fourth positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A new coronavirus case has been confirmed in Lowndes County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health and the South Health District.
The individual is a Lowndes County resident and health officials said the investigation is still ongoing to figure out the source of exposure.
To date, there have been a total of four positive COVID-19 cases in Lowndes County.
Health officials said prevention is a very crucial step in stopping the spread of illness.
The South Health District said the following prevention tips are some of the best measures to avoid any respiratory virus, like the coronavirus:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid large gatherings, especially for older adults and individuals with a chronic illness.
