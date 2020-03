Some patchy fog this morning, then warmth takes over with highs in the mid 80s. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer and drier the rest of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Shower chances return with a weakening front. Temperatures now look to only cool down about 10 degrees from Friday to Sunday. Rain chances last into Monday. Drier and warmer mid week.