Douglas hospital restricts visitation

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) has begun restricting all visitations to its facility.
Only the spouse or significant other of new mothers, the parent or caregiver of patients under the age of 18, court-appointed guardians of patients or those needing special care will be allowed in the hospital at this time.
Patients over the age of 18 will not be allowed to have visitors unless otherwise approved by management.
Hospital management acknowledges that there will be circumstances where family members need to be together, “And we will compassionately address those circumstances. We encourage those wishing to speak with a patient to call the patient on their cell phone or their hospital room phone,” officials said.
If you have a scheduled procedure or diagnostic test, report to the main entrance of Coffee Regional Medical Center. Those patients will be directed from there by CRMC staff. If you arrive at CRMC prior to 7 a.m., you must use the Emergency Room entrance.
“Please be aware that only patients and essential guests will be permitted inside CRMC at this time. We are using an abundance of caution to ensure a safe environment for both our patients and caregivers. We appreciate your support in helping us keep our patients and your wellbeing at the center of our care.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.