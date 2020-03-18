COVID-19, flu season causes shortage of medical equipment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some medical equipment is getting scarce during the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season.
That’s according to a medical equipment representative for USMed Equip. They are one of the leading rental equipment resources around the nation, said Charlie Dykes, the business development representative.
“I work with hospitals to help them plan and prepare to have the equipment that they need to be able to take care of patients whether it be through a census spike, like whenever the flu season is here,” said Dykes. “There’s challenges in locating equipment but it’s industry-wide not just us.”
Dykes said USMed Equip. has partnerships with hospitals across Southwest Georgia including in Valdosta and Albany. Normally he would visit those medical facilities.
“It’s definitely changed my route, I’m not going to my normal places. I’m having to travel to the places that are in more of a demand for equipment. Hospitals are calling for anything respiratory that they can get their hands on,” explained Dykes.
But it’s not just COVID-19 causing a shortage across the nation.
“Actually, flu is the big thing right now. Yeah, COVID-19 is all over the news but flu is what’s really impacting a lot of the census spike that we see,” said Dykes.
But when did preparation begin?
“December is whenever it was talked about and then January, some people started pushing the buttons on, OK, our flu’s going up. We need to get these in and we need to develop plans. February is when things started really going crazy though,” said Dykes.
The first COVID-19 case was reported back in January. There are now over 4,000 cases reported in the US according to the CDC.
So are Southwest Georgia hospitals prepared?
“It’s really hard to say because we don’t know the scope of how big is COVID-19 going to be and to say hospitals are prepared or not prepared, it’s really hard to say because we’re still dealing with the crazy flu numbers right now," explained Dykes.
The CDC estimates there have been 370,000 flu-related hospitalizations in the US this flu season.
