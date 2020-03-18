2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first coronavirus-related deaths in Southwest Georgia have been reported to the state Wednesday morning, according to Phoebe officials.
Hospital officials said on Wednesday morning, they received 14 test results, including 13 positives for COVID-19. In total, Phoebe officials said they have 23 positive test results.
The two patients that died were being treated at Phoebe, according to hospital officials.
“The entire Phoebe Family is saddened to learn of the first COVID-19 deaths in our area. We remain committed to faithfully serving the needs of our community. Each day, we are caring for additional people we suspect may have COVID-19. Unfortunately, more deaths are likely to occur, and we will certainly see more positive cases as we receive more test results. We strongly urge everyone to heed warnings and practice proper social distancing. We need to do all we can now to try to slow the spread of the virus,” said Steven Kitchen, Phoebe chief medical officer.
Dougherty County officials are holding a press conference.
On Wednesday, Phoebe officials provided numbers related to the coronavirus at the hospital:
- Total positive results – 23
- Total positive patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 8
- Total positive patients at home – 13
- Total positive deaths – 2
- Total inpatients awaiting test results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 69
- Total inpatients awaiting test results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 5
- Total inpatients awaiting test results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results at Home – 330+
