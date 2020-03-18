Cairo High School uses new cleaning method during COVID-19 outbreak

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo High School is using new cutting edge technology to disinfect during the Coronavirus pandemic.
That’s what Principal Chris Lokey said about Twin Oxide.
“We do use it in each classroom. We ask them to spray at least twice a week when students are in,” said Dave Mitchell, Director of Maintenance and Facilities at the high school.
He said during the school closure, they’re making sure to spray each room. Then they’re closing the areas off so there’s no possibility of contamination from COVID-19.
During the school closure, they’re also using it when handing out meals.
“We’re using it as we speak, treating buses as we do food deliveries. Just trying to keep everything as safe and as sanitary as possible,” said Mitchell.
Jim Overman works for Big Bend Industrial, the company that makes this product.
He told us why this product is special.
“Surface disinfectant that was safer than the other products that were out there as far as human exposure goes. And very effective on mold, mildew, bacteria, and viruses,” said Overman.
Overman told us this spray is safe and great with curing infections.
Mitchell said they have seen a significant drop in staph infections since they’ve started using this product.
“There’s a big range there where we know it kills the virus and it’s still safe,” said Overman.
Now used for the Coronavirus, Principal Lokey said he’s confident in Twin Oxide being perfectly safe and effective around their students.
