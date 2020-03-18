ASU spring graduation ceremony canceled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) has canceled its spring commencement out of caution of the coronavirus.
“As we monitor and evaluate the activities associated with the coronavirus, our priority is the health and safety of our students, parents, faculty, staff, alumni and community,” ASU officials said in a release. “For this reason, with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all University System of Georgia institutions, including Albany State University’s Spring 2020 Commencement activities on May 9, will not occur.”
University officials said students will still graduate, consistent with academic standards, but a ceremony will not be held.
“ASU campus leadership is exploring virtual options to celebrate our graduates’ accomplishments,” officials said in the release. “We will contact graduating students directly with information on the process of degree conferral. We are committed to finding ways to honor our graduates at a time when large gatherings are once again safe. When appropriate, we will turn our attention to identifying where, when and how to do so. We will communicate directly with graduates when the details become available.”
“This is a disappointing decision, but it was not made lightly," Marion Ross Fedrick, ASU president, said. “ASU leadership, faculty and staff are proud of our students and their commitment to academic success. Rest assured, we will find a way to work through this situation together and celebrate the achievements of our graduating students. Thank you for your courage and support during this difficult time.”
