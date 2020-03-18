Archbold Medical Center announces precautionary service changes ahead of COVID-19

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold Medical Center said there have been no positive tests for COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.
“We have had no positive COVID-19 test results at the hospital or the screening site, but we are still waiting on test results. It is important to note that in our health system with multiple locations, the number of people being screened can change frequently. For this reason, we will only report the number of people with positive COVID-19 test results,” a press releases from the hospital said.
Archbold also said it is working on getting a drive-thru screening spot set up within the community.
At this time, Archbold has not made any changes to its visitor or employee policies. However, below is a list of service changes the medical center has made to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Radiology
- Women’s Center
- Postponing all screening mammograms and dexa scans until May 4.
- Completing all scheduled diagnostic mammography and biopsies by Friday, March 20 and discontinued until further notice.
- Only urgent diagnostic mammography and biopsies will be scheduled.
- ACC Imaging (Starting March 23)
- Limited outpatient exams completed at ACC.
- All patients presenting to the ACC will be screened: patients with temporal temperature >100 and/or cough will be required to wear a mask until further notice.
- MRI and Ultrasound discontinued until further notice.
- Diagnostic and CT – Only urgent and medically necessary outpatient exams will be scheduled at ACC until further notice.
- MRI and Ultrasound
- Only urgent and medically necessary outpatient exams will be scheduled at JDA until further notice.
- PET
- Oncologists are encouraged to delay all non-urgent PET exams until further notice.
- Nuclear Medicine
- Only urgent and medically necessary Nuc Med exams will be scheduled until further notice.
- System Hospitals
- Non-urgent routine outpatient imaging exams will be postponed until further notice.
- Onsite radiologist coverage at GGH and MCH will be based on urgent need.
All medical necessity decisions will be made between the ordering physician and the radiologist.
- Scheduled surgical procedures:
- Effectively immediately, any scheduled surgical case that would require a critical care bed post-procedure, is canceled for the foreseeable future.
- Effective March 23, any scheduled surgical case that would require any inpatient bed post-procedure, should be canceled for the foreseeable future.
- Effective March 23, all screening colonoscopies are canceled for the foreseeable future.
- All physicians may wish to consider canceling all elective procedures, simply to avoid bringing patients into the healthcare system, along with families.
- These restrictions represent the decisions at this time, but additional restrictions may be deemed necessary as the situation evolves. The hospital said they will share additional information as decisions are made about other types of hospital services.
- Cafeteria services
- Café:
- All self-serve options have been modified to grab and go.
