AP Sources: Detroit automakers to shut down factories
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a United Auto Workers assemblymen work on a 2018 Ford F-150 trucks being assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. The United Auto Workers union wants Detroit's three automakers to shut down their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe from the spreading coronavirus. (Source: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
March 18, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 1:26 PM

Detroit (AP) — Two people briefed on the matter say Detroit’s three automakers have agreed to close all of their factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus.

Automakers are expected to release details of the closure later today.

The United Auto Workers union has been pushing for factories to close because workers are fearful of coming into contact with the virus.

The people didn’t want to be identified because no official announcement has been made.

