Andersonville National Historic Site amending operations

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Andersonville National Historic Site is modifying its operations following the latest guidance from officials on the coronavirus.
Starting Wednesday, the National Prisoner of War Museum is closed until further notice.
All public programs and events are also canceled until further notice.
Officials said where it is possible, the park grounds and restrooms, including in Andersonville National Cemetery, will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Want to take a virtual tour of the historic site? Click here.
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners at Andersonville National Historic Site (NPS) is our number one priority,” park officials said in a release. “The National Park Service is working with the federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.”
NPS officials urge park visitors to do their part when visiting a park.
They are also asking visitors to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, such as maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups, washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze and staying home if you feel sick.
