Albany police need help identifying suspects in shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the community can help officers identify three suspects believed to be involved in a recent shooting.
Police released photos of three suspects they believe were involved in a shooting in the 600 block of Sands Drive Monday night around 10:45 p.m.
APD said all three men were in a burgundy Chrysler 300. At some point, after the shooting, officers said all three suspects got out of the vehicle and ran onto the Albany State University campus.
Investigators said they have identified the driver of a black Nissan, which is suspected to have also been involved in the shooting.
Police said no injuries have been reported at this time.
Anyone who recognizes any of the men or vehicles involved in this shooting is urged to call the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
