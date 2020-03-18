Albany church serves up food, smiles during coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church is working to make sure that nobody goes hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Victory Tabernacle Church partnered with Feeding The Valley Food Bank to give back to the community in this time of uncertainty.
Cars pulled up to the church and were given food items like bread, canned goods, desserts and meat.
They also were given a smile while they drove off and encouraging words from church members at Victory Tabernacle.
Some of those words were, “God’s got this,” and “everything is going to be alright.”
Missions Pastor Keith Rossitter said now is the time to check on your loved ones and give back to your community.
“We love giving back to our community and even time we can step in and fill in that void no matter what day or what circumstance. We want to be that church,” said Rossitter.
The church fed about 300 hundred families Tuesday.
