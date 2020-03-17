What you need to know about Phoebe’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As researchers gave the first COVID-19 test vaccine to a Seattle patient Monday, Dougherty County leaders are bringing in new resources to combat the pandemic.
Officials and medical examiners are expecting COVID-19 cases to rise as more testing is implemented.
Dr. James Black spoke at a press conference Monday about how people can receive help if they have symptoms.
“Chest pain, shortness of breath, things we should have done on a normal daily basis. Which you can expect when you get to the emergency department. We will ask you a series of questions to determine your level of risk,” explained Black.
So far, Georgia has seen over 120 confirmed coronavirus cases and one death.
The 67-year-old man who died in the Atlanta area was treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital before being taken to Marietta, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Kitchen.
As reported previously, we’re told the man had underlying medical conditions.
“Ninety-nine samples from patients who have screened one way or the other appropriate for testing. Five patients that are in the hospital have come back as positive for the COVID-19,” said Phoebe Putney CEO Scott Steiner.
Phoebe has opened up a drive-thru service for testing.
Dr. Black said once testing is done, it can take days before the results are in.
Social distancing is still considered one of the best ways to prevent the spread if out in public.
“If you are not high risk or have no symptoms, you will not be tested at that time,” said Black.
Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to call the Phoebe hotline before going to the drive-thru service at (229) 312-1919.
