'We really just got to do better’: Albany neighbors react to Monday night shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some people in Albany said that they’re fed up with gun violence after yet another shooting.
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night before 11 p.m., in the 1400 block of East Residence Avenue.
WALB spoke with a woman who was injured in a different Albany shooting earlier this month.
The woman wanted to talk anonymously for her safety but said Monday night’s shooting has her afraid once again.
“I was actually in my house, in my bed sleep and some gang members came and shot up my trailer, mistaken my trailer for somebody else’s home,” she said.
She said she’s lived in Albany for over 40 years and gun violence has changed the way she walks.
“I ended up having to go through surgery and losing two toes behind all this gun violence that is going on around here,” she told WALB.
Sheqela Williams, also an Albany resident, said that enough is enough.
“A lot of young males out here with firearms. They want to show they’re tough, their macho side. My thing is this, if you got a problem with somebody, eliminate the violence altogether,” Williams said.
The other woman said she hasn’t been back at her house since the shooting happened.
"I have been living with my oldest daughter since the day that happened. I can’t even go back to my house. Too scared to even lay in my bed and sleep because right where I lay my head, a bullet hit right where I lay my head,” she said.
Williams said the community is made up of children and senior citizens. She said she just wants young men to put down the guns and help each other.
“Sad, but at the same token, everybody needs to come together so we as citizens can stop the gun violence,” Williams said.
Williams said she has lost a brother and sister to gun violence.
The other woman said she just wants things to change.
“We really just got to do better,” she said.
WALB is working to learn more information about the shooting.
