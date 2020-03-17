UPDATE: Dougherty Co. coronavirus cases linked to 2 funerals

Officials address the latest in Tuesday press conference

By WALB News Team | March 17, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 11:45 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County officials are addressing the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

At the Tuesday press conference, officials said they believe the COVID-19 cases in Dougherty County are linked to two funerals. The funerals of Johnny Carter and Andrew Jerome Mitchell were heavily attended by members of Gethsemane Baptist and New Direction Baptist churches. Officials said there is also a possible connection to M.L. King Funeral Home.

County leaders said evidence suggests that the coronavirus was spread at the funerals.

Leaders also said they are not trying to cause panic, but want the community to know that if you are a member of either church, interacted with M.L. King Funeral Home or interacted with people within those churches, and if you have symptoms of the coronavirus, then you are asked to take appropriate caution.

Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

Officials ask that you first call your primary care physician and then call the Phoebe Coronavirus Hotline at (229) 312-1919.

