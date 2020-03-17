Thomasville schools hand out meals during COVID-19 break

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Schools in Georgia are closed for the rest of the month, but many are still making sure children get to eat during the day.
Schools like Harper Elementary in Thomasville are giving out lunch and breakfast.
The director of nutrition said they’re making sure to still give the children a well-balanced meal.
“A lot of these students depend on this,” said Jeana Smith, the director of nutrition for Thomasville City Schools.
Smith said they want to make sure students still get a free meal while they aren’t in school.
“We’ve set up some drive-thru pickup sites at Harper Elementary and Scott Elementary for parents and students. And then we’re also giving out pre-packaged breakfast grab and go for the next day,” explained Smith.
Smith said they also have routes for those who can’t make it to the school.
“We’ve set up mobile feeding routes. So we run a north and a southwest route every day to take students to a school and we’ve used those same routes to drop off meals for students that maybe can’t get to Scott or Harper,” said Smith.
Brenda Wilson manages the cafeteria at Scott Elementary.
“Keeping it going for the community because it’s a hard time, so we’re trying to make sure that everyone gets what they need," said Wilson.
Benjamin Tillman, the assistant principal of Harper Elementary, said they’re also making sure students stay engaged with the curriculum.
“From pre-K all the way to fifth grade have made packages for the kids. We have online programs that the kids can log onto. Study Island and some of the other that teachers have set up for those kids,” explained Tillman.
Tillman said the packages are available at the school and at some public housing.
“Right now, we just really want to make sure that they don’t forget what they’ve learned,” explained Tillman.
Smith said to abide by the recommendations of social distancing, they are asking students to not eat at the school but to take it home.
The lunches aren’t just for the students, anyone 18-years-old or younger can get a meal.
Schools are also offering meals to those 21-years-old or younger with disabilities.
