Thomasville Fire Rescue implements changes among COVID-19 pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville Fire Rescue has implemented changes since the coronavirus pandemic.
Interim Fire Chief Tim Connell said they’ve added a few safety precautions. They’re doing this to keep their staff safe while still serving the community.
Connell said 911 dispatch asks specific questions when receiving calls. He said dispatch will then let them know if there are any red flags before going out on the call.
If there’s a possibility the patient may be infected with COVID-19, Connell said they will use necessary precautions when coming in contact with the patient.
“We’re not having everyone on the truck go in contact with the patient, we’re just trying to limit it to one person on the engine going in and doing a medical assessment. Of course, if it’s a cardiac arrest, everyone will come off the truck, but if it’s just a med call, just one person on the engine will go in until EMS arrives on scene,” explained Connell.
Connell said they are also changing things in-house.
Staff will now come into work in normal clothing and after their shift, they will leave their uniforms at the station to be cleaned for their next shift.
Connell said this way, if they do come into contact with the infection, they aren’t taking it home to their families.
