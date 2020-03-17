Thomasville Fire Rescue helps install smoke alarms

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville Fire Rescue teamed up with the American Red Cross to help make homes safer.
Placing smoke alarms in homes kicked off the Red Cross Home Fire Preparedness Campaign.
During the campaign, team members focused on older homes that may not have smoke alarms. They also discussed with people about the importance of having them installed.
Officials said smoke alarms are the only thing that can provide an early notification.
“Part of the process is to actually devise a home plan. We want to get with the young children and with the adults to help them understand what their points of egress are, how they can get out, once they get out, to stay out,” said Mark Harmon, the Thomasville chief building official.
“Since we’ve been doing the campaign, we’ve had several kitchen fires where the residents fell asleep while cooking. They tell us that yes the smoke alarm is what awakened them,” said Thomasville Fire Rescue Interim Fire Chief Tim Connell.
They said smoke alarms should be checked twice a year, during daylight saving time. If your detectors aren’t working, you can call Thomas County or Thomasville Fire Rescue to get them replaced.
Detectors usually last around 10 years.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.