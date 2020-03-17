Thomas Co. hopes to receive COVID-19 testing supplies soon

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County leaders want to make sure everyone is ready to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. They met recently to figure out how the community can help.
The director of the Thomas County Health Department said they are still waiting on testing supplies for COVID-19.
Director Carolyn Simmons said they aren’t sure when COVID-19 testing supplies will be available. But she said she wants to be sure county officials are still prepared for what this pandemic may bring to the area.
“We make sure that the organizations didn’t have any needs that we could assist them with and that they would be ready to respond in the event if we have to do mass testing or whatever we need to do to mitigate this COVID-19," said Simmons.
Simmons said people should not be in panic mode.
Officials said you should make sure you have enough necessities in your house for the next two weeks.
“Just make sure that you have your medications, your regular food supplies, water, make sure you have what you need in order to be OK for at least the two week period that they’re talking about as far as quarantine," Simmons explained.
Simmons said specific groups should stay away from crowds.
“For the elderly and persons with chronic diseases, and pregnant. So if they could not be in crowds, that would be good to stay at home,” said Simmons.
Simmons said you should cover your mouth with a tissue, stay at home if you’re sick, washing your hands frequently and wipe down everything you touch often.
“Sometimes we don’t think about the candles or the knobs that we touch frequently or many people are touching. Just make sure that you’re keeping those cleaned off,” said Simmons.
Simmons also said to make sure you get the flu shot as well. Those are offered at your local health department.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.