Thomas Co. EMA meets to discuss COVID-19 plans

THOMASVILLE, Ga (WALB) - With concerns over coronavirus growing, officials in Southwest Georgia are taking initiative to stay healthy while taking care of everyone else.
Thomas County EMA Director Chris Jones said they’re working hard to make sure all public officials are on the same page. He said to keep their staff safe, they have implemented a few changes which include keeping their distance during medical assessments.
Jones said they aren’t withholding treatment but are staying within precautionary measures.
“Wash your hands. When the physician comes in the room, what’s the first thing he does? Washed his hands. And I’ve always asked, how in the world do they stay healthy? Wash their hands,” said Chief Jones.
Chief Jones also said for organizations to look at their contingency plans as some businesses are asking their employees to stay at home.
