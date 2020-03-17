Sylvester enacts emergency operations plan in wake of COVID-19

Sylvester launch their emergency operations plan
By Bobby Poitevint | March 17, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 1:00 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester city leaders have launched their emergency operations plan, according to a press release.

Along with that, some changes will be effective immediately.

City Hall is closed to the public until further notice.

The Depot is closed to walk-in client activity until further notice.

City leaders said you can pay utility bills by using the drive-thru, drop box, online, mail or by phone.

Also, recreational, after-school programs, outreach and senior citizen events at Henry Hall Woolard Center and Mary Alice Shipp Center are canceled until further notice.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.