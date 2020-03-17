Sylvester enacts emergency operations plan in wake of COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester city leaders have launched their emergency operations plan, according to a press release.
Along with that, some changes will be effective immediately.
City Hall is closed to the public until further notice.
The Depot is closed to walk-in client activity until further notice.
City leaders said you can pay utility bills by using the drive-thru, drop box, online, mail or by phone.
Also, recreational, after-school programs, outreach and senior citizen events at Henry Hall Woolard Center and Mary Alice Shipp Center are canceled until further notice.
