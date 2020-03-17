Southwell restricts visitors, takes other precautions amid COVID-19 concerns

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell is taking precautionary steps to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, more commonly know as the coronavirus, according to a press release from the organization.
“Effective immediately, Southwell is restricting visitors from entering facilities, including outpatient clinics to prevent the spread of all respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. Exceptions do apply in the case of pediatric patients, obstetric patients, and others as listed in the updated guidelines. In an effort to protect our most vulnerable population, no visitors will be allowed in Southwell Health and Rehabilitation, the 95-bed skilled nursing facility located in Adel. We are making use of web-based communication platforms to ensure our residents have access to their families and friends. An exception may be made for compassionate care situations; such as end of life,” the release states.
Southwell is also asking that anyone who may be showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 to contact Southwell’s COVID-19 hotline and speak to clinical staff before they visit any Southwell facility. The hotline number is 877-719-5787 and it is available 24/7.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include the following:
- Fever
- Shortness of breath
- Dry cough
During the phone call, a clinical staff member will work with the individual to assess the need for a potential visit to any of the facilities and give further instruction.
“In light of the continued cases of COVID-19 now reported in Georgia and several cases linked to Southwest Georgia in particular, Southwell is taking this additional measure to protect the health of our patients, their loved ones and our staff. We made the decision to suspend visitation in Southwell Facilities until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our patients, staff and community,” said Dr. David McEachin, Southwell’s chief medical officer.
Also in response to the coronavirus concerns, non-essential vendors, including manufacturers and pharmaceutical representatives, are not allowed in Southwell facilities. Flowers, gifts, and food deliveries are also suspended.
Entrances at Tift Regional Medical Center remain limited to the main 20th Street entrance and the Emergency Department entrance on the corner of 20th Street and Lee Avenue.
“Southwell recognizes that support from friends and family can play a positive role in the healing process. We encourage all friends and family to utilize other forms of communication including phone and video calls on cell phones and mobile devices,” said McEachin.
The Southwell health system is also limiting access to patient financial services, business office and medical records. Those departments will operate primarily by phone and via online services.
For a detailed list of visitation guidelines and information regarding paying a bill or obtaining medical records, visit the Tift Regional website.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.