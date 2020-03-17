Southwell restricts visitors, takes other precautions amid COVID-19 concerns

“Effective immediately, Southwell is restricting visitors from entering facilities, including outpatient clinics to prevent the spread of all respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. Exceptions do apply in the case of pediatric patients, obstetric patients, and others as listed in the updated guidelines. In an effort to protect our most vulnerable population, no visitors will be allowed in Southwell Health and Rehabilitation, the 95-bed skilled nursing facility located in Adel. We are making use of web-based communication platforms to ensure our residents have access to their families and friends. An exception may be made for compassionate care situations; such as end of life,” the release states.