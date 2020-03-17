Rose Show and Festival postponed; Thomasville preps for coronavirus

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville’s annual Rose Show and Festival is one of many events the city is postponing out of caution for the coronavirus.
In a Tuesday release, the City of Roses postponed a number of events, along with the Rose Show and Festival:
- “Let’s Discuss…” scheduled for March 17 has been postponed.
- 2020 Census Dance Party of the Decade scheduled for March 27 has been postponed.
- The First Friday Sip and Stroll scheduled for April 3 has been postponed.
- Easter Eggstravaganza scheduled for April 4 has been postponed.
- Another Night of Bluegrass scheduled for April 12 has been postponed.
- "Celebrating the Legacy of Earl Williams and Camille Payne” scheduled for April 24 has been postponed.
- The First Friday Sip and Stroll scheduled for May 1 has been postponed.
City officials also said that they are communicating with health officials to monitor the spread of the coronavirus.
“City leadership and local officials are monitoring the situation in order to develop the best response possible for our community,” Alan Carson, city manager, said. “While we understand this is a time of uncertainty for many, we want to assure our citizens and our customers that the City of Thomasville is here to serve now and throughout this crisis situation.”
As of Monday, City of Thomasville offices will remain open.
“Should the need arise, there may be future adjustments to hours, services and face-to-face interaction with customers, as this is very much an evolving situation for our community,” Carson said.
Numerous measures and precautions would be implemented, effective immediately, according to Carson.
“In accordance with the most recent guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control, the City is postponing all of its scheduled public events,” Carson said. “The health and well-being of our residents and employees is our number one priority. Because of this, we will be suspending all public meetings, including meetings of the Thomasville City Council to include regular meetings, work sessions, committees, boards and commissions.
Carson said he does not expect disruption to utility services and emphasized the important role that utilities play at this time.
“We recognize that the situation we find ourselves in at this time is uncertain and that many customers may be concerned about their utility services,” said Carson. “The City of Thomasville values our customers and understands that access to water and other city utility services is important. We are committed to working with our customers throughout this crisis.”
Carson said that customers who may experience difficulty making their utility payments are encouraged to call and speak to a member of the City’s Customer Care staff at (229) 227-7001.
“Our first priority is to our customers," Carson said. "We want to assure them that we are here to work with them and their unique situation.”
Carson said there are alternative ways to do business with the city.
“We offer customers many alternatives to paying their utility bill. Customers can conveniently pay their utility statement online at Thomasville.org, where they can set up an auto draft from their bank account or debit/credit card. We also offer payments by calling the Interactive Voice Response System and at our offices at 111 Victoria Place, utilizing the drive-thru service or dropbox for payments.”
Carson said that the City of Thomasville is also taking preventative measures to ensure the safety of customers and employees.
- Enhanced cleaning protocols for all city buildings and customer areas.
- Suspension of travel and trainings for city staff for 60 days.
- Continued operation of all permitting agencies such as the Building Department, Planning & Zoning, and Engineering with enhanced cautionary procedures.
- Restricted public access to Thomasville Police Department and Thomasville Fire Rescue Departments.
- New protocols for the Thomasville Police Department and Thomasville Fire Rescue Department for responding to calls where an individual exhibits or reports COVID-19-like symptoms.
- Suspension of home energy audits, with enhanced resources available online and by telephone.
- Postponement or cancellation of all public events that have been permitted through the City through May 15.
- Closure of City of Thomasville facilities, including public parks, the Ritz Amphitheater and the Municipal Auditorium to large group gatherings through May 15.
“We recommend that our residents stay up to date on the rapidly changing situation through information provided by local public health officials and the Center of Disease Control,” said Carson. “This is a changing situation that requires residents to remain informed and follow important recommendations provided by the CDC.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.