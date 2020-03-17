Officials: Online payments encouraged at Dougherty Co. Tag and Tax Office

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the nation, Dougherty County leaders are taking precautionary measures.
Officials are asking customers to use their online options for the Dougherty County Tag and Tax Office.
Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones weighed in on the safety concerns this issue brings to the general public, as well as the safety for government workers.
Jones said people just need to slow down, take a breath and make sure their health is their No. 1 priority.
“One thing we want to encourage people is if they are feeling sick or they have a cough, they shouldn’t come out, they shouldn’t come to the tax office. This is when we take precautions that it is better safe than sorry. Using the internet is going to be the safest way, calling in and just getting information directly from our tax department. That’s going to be a great thing because of the fact we need to slow down the community transaction,” said Jones.
Jones said social distancing is still the most effective way to stay safe.
County officials also said that they will be limiting the number of residents coming into the offices at one time and people should be prepared to wait. Officials said it is for everyone’s safety.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.