National 3-point competition suspended due to Coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The spread of the Coronavirus continues to cancel and suspend athletic events across the country.
One south Georgia athlete was set to compete in a national three-point contest, until it was suspended.
Sherwood Christian Academy’s Colin Dougherty said he’s staying prepared, “Honestly just stay in the gym everyday, just got to get shots up on my own at home.”
Dougherty, the best three-point shooter in program history.
After breaking the career 3-point goals made at SCA during the 2019 boy's basketball season, he was recognized and chosen for a national three-point shooting contest.
“Just a really cool experience that they could even find me here in Albany, Georgia even at a small school, I still got noticed,” said Dougherty.
Dougherty would eventually advance to the final round.
But, due to the Coronavirus the competition has been suspended.
"It’s a little disappointing, but I’m still very thankful for all the support I’ve received from my classmates, teachers, friends, family,” said Dougherty.
A date has not yet been set to reschedule the competition.
But, Dougherty said he’s remaining optimistic.
