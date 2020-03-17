Lee Co. leaders take measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County officials are taking steps to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by closing the lobby of a major building and suspending certain operations at the sheriff’s office.
Leaders want residents to use the county’s online portals as much as possible as the coronavirus, or COVID-19, spreads across the nation.
“The health and safety of our citizens and their families, as well as our employees and their families, is crucial to the continued operation of our community,” officials said in a release.
The Lee County Board of Commissioners have been monitoring COVID-19 and the CDC and the Department of Public Health for more information.
“At this time, out of an abundance of caution to our citizens and employees and in an attempt to limit person-to-person contact, we will be temporarily closing the lobby of the T. Page Tharp Governmental Building,” officials said.
Officials said residents can still speak to an individual or make an appointment to see an official by calling (229) 759-6000.
“We encourage citizens to utilize online, telephone, or drive-thru services,” officials said.
Online services:
- Building Inspection
- Building inspections/ building permits/ business and alcohol licenses website: https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/leecobocga
- Phone: (229) 759-3326
- Magistrate Court
- Filing of Statement of Claims and Dispossessory websites: https://www.efilegeorgia.com and https://home.ncourt.com
- Phone: (229) 759-6016
- Open Records Requests website: http://www.lee.ga.us/government/openrecordsrequests.html
- Phone: (229) 759-6000
- Fees must be paid check or cash in exact change
- All requests will be mailed or emailed (if applicable)
- Postage fees will be waived for local citizens
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is also hoping to limit the spread of COVID-19 by temporarily suspending some of its operations.
“My administration staff and I have been monitoring the COVID-19, commonly referred to as the coronavirus. At this time the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will remain open, but there are going to be some changes in daily routines,” said Sheriff Reggi Rachals in a statement.
The following operations are currently being suspended until March 30:
- Visitations for inmates
- Criminal background checks
- Fingerprinting for citizens (new concealed firearm permit, etc.)
After March 30, the sheriff said he will be reevaluating the COVID-19 situation and make a decision.
“I ask that everyone please be patient and understand the reasoning behind the changes. I am trying to protect the citizens of Lee County, my staff and the inmates. I am asking that you also be prepared to use hand sanitizer while visiting the courthouse,” Rachals said.
